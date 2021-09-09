SBS Filipino

When it comes to love, everyone has their own relationship non-negotiables

Young Filipino-Australian couple Shan Aguila and Jerry Biñas

Young Filipino-Australian couple Shan Aguila and Jerry Biñas Source: Shan Aguila

Published 9 September 2021 at 2:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
For young couple Jerry and Shan, there are qualities that one can compromise in a relationship, but there are also traits that are necessary to sustain a relationship.

In an interview with SBS Filipino’s love down under, Jerry Biñas and Shan Aguila who have been dating for more than two years share their relationship non-negotiables.

The young couple shares that they started out as friends before deciding to commit into the relationship.

“We met at work. We started off as friends and we often hangout outside of work and the more we spend time together, the more the feelings developed,” Ms Aguila shares.

Dating within your culture

The couple were born to Filipino parents and were raised in Australia.

Mr Biñas says while he is not against intercultural relationships, dating someone who was raised in a similar cultural background has its own benefit.

“Some of my exes were non-Filipinos. It’s not a non-negotiable for me but dating a Filipino and not having to explain Filipino dishes like sinigang made it much easier. It’s [definitely] a lot easier to date someone of the same culture.”

Relationship non-negotiables

Ms Aguila shares that her top three relationship non-negotiables are honesty, quality time and acts of service.

While Mr Biñas says he would settle for a goal and family oriented person, and a supportive partner.

On making the relationship work

Despite differences in interests, the couple says honesty, open communication and discussing challenges and difficulties make their relationship work.

