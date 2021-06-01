SBS Filipino

When living with a partner isn't working

When 'live in' isn't working

When 'live in' isn't working

Published 1 June 2021 at 3:37pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
Should you consider moving in with your partner before getting married? In today's Love Down Under episode, we talk about cohabitation or better known as 'live in'.

Highlights
  • More and more couples commit to mutual cohabitation before marriage
  • Some couples may choose to cohabitate for practical reasons
  • Living with another person can be difficult
Living with a partner before marriage still carries a stigma for many Filipinos but is becoming a more common practice for many Filipinos living in Australia.

In this episode of SBS Filipino's Love Down Under segment, an IT Engineer from Sydney shares his personal story on cohabitation.

Lando (not his real name) was in a relationship with his girlfriend for 4 years. They got along great. They cohabitated. They talked about the future. They discussed about marriage. But on their fourth year, they decided to call it quits.

Listen to his story.

