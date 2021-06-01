When living with a partner isn't working

Highlights More and more couples commit to mutual cohabitation before marriage

Some couples may choose to cohabitate for practical reasons

Living with another person can be difficult

Living with a partner before marriage still carries a stigma for many Filipinos but is becoming a more common practice for many Filipinos living in Australia.





In this episode of SBS Filipino's Love Down Under segment, an IT Engineer from Sydney shares his personal story on cohabitation.





Lando (not his real name) was in a relationship with his girlfriend for 4 years. They got along great. They cohabitated. They talked about the future. They discussed about marriage. But on their fourth year, they decided to call it quits.





Listen to his story.





