When Martial Law Victims Meet Millenials

After the Marcos Regime, martial law victims of human rights violations set up CARMMA, Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoss to Malacanang. Recently, young generation known as the millennials were introduced to those who were victims of abuse and human rights violations during the martial rule. The millennials explained why they think martial law was a good time for our country then after victims of martial law narrated their experiences of abuse and human rights violations











For Marie Hilao-Enriquez, martial law survivor 'the darkest hour of our country was the shining moment of the youth as they rose to the occasion and fought for their country'. Like many other survivors of martial law, Marie Hilao-Enriquez would like history to be rewritten and for history to acknowledge their experiences and what they fought for during the martial law years.











Here is the video of martial victims facing off millenials



























