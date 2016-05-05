SBS Filipino

When Martial Law Victims Meet Millenials

Published 5 May 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 5 May 2016 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What happens when innocent millenials find out about Martial law in the Philippines? Image: Marie Hilao-Enriquez, left, and Bonifacio Ilagan, both victims martial law victims. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

After the Marcos Regime, martial law victims of human rights violations set up CARMMA, Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoss to Malacanang. Recently, young generation known as the millennials were introduced to those who were victims of abuse and human rights violations during the martial rule. The millennials explained why they think martial law was a good time for our country then after victims of martial law narrated their experiences of abuse and human rights violations

 

For Marie Hilao-Enriquez, martial law survivor 'the darkest hour of our country was the shining moment of the youth as they rose to the occasion and fought for their country'. Like many other survivors of martial law, Marie Hilao-Enriquez would like history to be rewritten and for history to acknowledge their experiences and what they fought for during the martial law years.

 

Here is the video of martial victims facing off millenials

 



 

 

