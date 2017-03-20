When technology fails job applicants

The survey of 3000 people shows that the most commonly used platform for job seekers are job boards, but previous reports show less than a quarter of applicants were successful using job boards.











Mike Haywood, founder and growth director of Live Hire talks to the program, saying that one percent of those surveyed has a positive response.





Some tips for finding a Job today

Create one profile - Make sure all you online profiles (such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter) are presentable and the way you want to be portrayed. Your profile should attract the company and industry you want to work for. Employers will check you out!