When technology fails job applicants

The survey of 3000 people shows that the most commonly used platform for job seekers are job boards, but previous reports show less than a quarter of applicants were successful using job boards.
Mike Haywood, founder and growth director of Live Hire talks to the program, saying that one percent of those surveyed has a positive response.
Some tips for finding a Job today
- Create one profile - Make sure all you online profiles (such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter) are presentable and the way you want to be portrayed. Your profile should attract the company and industry you want to work for. Employers will check you out!
- Referrals are king - Expand your network, and let friends and industry peers know you are looking for work. Don't forget to ask your contacts for a direct introduction.
- Meet the Manager - Managers make the hiring decisions, not the recruitment teams. Research where your industry managers will be - from social industry meet ups to conferences - and introduce yourself.
- Join a company's Talent Community - A relatively new method companies are using that allows the job seeker to speak directly to the HR department, and allows job seekers to create one profile for many jobs.