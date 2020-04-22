SBS Filipino

Where can Australians go for financial help during this coronavirus crisis?

Australians queue at Centrelink during covid-19 pandemic. Source: AAP

Published 22 April 2020 at 3:14pm, updated 22 April 2020 at 4:45pm
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting life with many losing their job or jobs, and having their income reduced or cut completely.

If you have lost your job or need financial help due to these unprecedented health restrictions, where can you get support in Australia?

 

Highlights: 

- What is Moneysmart Program?

-
$1,500 JobKeeper payments
: Are you eligible? How can you access it?

-JobSeeker Payment and Coronavirus Supplement

 “If you’re not eligible for JobKeeper, then JobSeeker is the alternative. Both programs should be seen as complementary, but we would be calling upon all employers that were eligible because their turnover had fallen below the threshold to register their interest with the ATO" says Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

JobKeeper package: Find out if you're eligible and what you need to do



