Where people go wrong on indigenous history

But, as this report, there are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
A nineteenth century engraving ot an aboriginal camp by Marmocchi Source: Getty Images
Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share