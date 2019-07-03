SBS Filipino

Where people go wrong on indigenous history

SBS Filipino

NAIDOC

A nineteenth century engraving ot an aboriginal camp by Marmocchi Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Published 4 July 2019 at 7:35am, updated 8 July 2019 at 6:43pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But, as this report, there are a number of misconceptions about the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom