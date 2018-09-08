SBS Filipino

Which would you choose - 'Survive or Die'?

'Survive or Die' actors Felino Dolloso (right) and Hawa Barnes Source: Survive or Die movie trailer

Published 8 September 2018 at 1:21pm, updated 8 September 2018 at 1:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
A timely story of survival or death amidst the crisis concerning refugees around the world, 'Survive or Die' is about a 16-year-old girl who escapes to Australia on a refugee boat steered by a people smuggling ring's captain.

Screening at the Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Film Festival this September, 'Survive or Die' features for the first time African and Filipino actors in its lead roles.

Filipino actors Felino Dolloso and Rico Banderas tell us more about this film which is nominated for AACTA's Best Film category. The two also mentioned about their aspiration to see more Filipino actors in Australia.



Survive or Die lead actors Rico Banderas (right)and Felino Dolloso (middle) with son Noah (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino




