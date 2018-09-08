Which would you choose - 'Survive or Die'?

Screening at the Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Film Festival this September, 'Survive or Die' features for the first time African and Filipino actors in its lead roles.





Filipino actors Felino Dolloso and Rico Banderas tell us more about this film which is nominated for AACTA's Best Film category. The two also mentioned about their aspiration to see more Filipino actors in Australia.









Survive or Die lead actors Rico Banderas (right)and Felino Dolloso (middle) with son Noah (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





