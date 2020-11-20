SBS Filipino

White Ribbon: Men promise to fight violence against women

SBS News in Macedonian 19 November 2021,

White Ribbon Day for awarness of domestic violence Source: Getty

Published 20 November 2020 at 5:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
White Ribbon Day where men come together to raise awareness and fight violence against women

highlights
  • For the past five years the AFCS, Australian-Filipino Community Services has been organizing information sessions for Filipino men
  • Every year Filipino men have gathered to promise to raise awareness and fight violence against women
  • Young boys are encouraged to join the information sessions
The Filipinos have taken part in the White Ribbon day for several years now

 

'There has been more interest among Filipino men the few past years. The men themselves have been  actively involved' Norminda Forteza, Managing Director,  AFCS

