White Ribbon: Men promise to fight violence against women

highlights For the past five years the AFCS, Australian-Filipino Community Services has been organizing information sessions for Filipino men

Every year Filipino men have gathered to promise to raise awareness and fight violence against women

Young boys are encouraged to join the information sessions

The Filipinos have taken part in the White Ribbon day for several years now











'There has been more interest among Filipino men the few past years. The men themselves have been actively involved' Norminda Forteza, Managing Director, AFCS





