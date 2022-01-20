World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has noted that 18 million new COVID-19 cases were reported last week.





Dr Tedros is concerned for countries with low inoculation rates, and calls for greater vaccine distribution worldwide.





Listen to the podcast:





Advertisement

LISTEN TO WHO: Inequity the greatest current COVID threat SBS Filipino 20/01/2022 05:59 Play







Highlights





Omicron variant of COVID-19 is much more contagious than previous strains but seems to cause less serious disease.

Dr. Michael Ryan, is advising that the worst of the pandemic can only end if gross inequities in vaccinations are quickly addressed and pandemic stage is not over yet.

If leaders allow COVID to continue to spread unabated in low-income countries, it will only dramatically increase the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging.