Who should and shouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccination?

ATAGI recommends people should wait 14 days after both the Pfizer/BioNtech and the AstraZeneca vaccine before receiving the flu jab. Source: Getty Images

Published 18 February 2021 at 3:53pm, updated 19 February 2021 at 1:46pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine program is set to begin on Monday, 22 February

  • The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine is not "routinely recommend" COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy.
  • The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine will not affect a woman’s ability to become pregnant
  • The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine can be administered safely to people with allergies to food, insect stings and medicines.
SBS News has asked two experts to explain the advice given by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation about what the vaccine means for you

 

For frail elderly people, ATAGI advises each individual should be “carefully assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

