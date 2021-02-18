Who should and shouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccination?

highlights
- The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine is not "routinely recommend" COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy.
- The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine will not affect a woman’s ability to become pregnant
- The Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine can be administered safely to people with allergies to food, insect stings and medicines.
SBS News has asked two experts to explain the advice given by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation about what the vaccine means for you
For frail elderly people, ATAGI advises each individual should be “carefully assessed on a case-by-case basis.”
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark our website www.sbs.com.au/filipino and search your app store for the SBS Radio app