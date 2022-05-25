Why are Indigenous protocols important for all Australians?

Listen to the audio





Indigenous cultural protocols are based on ethical principles that shape our working and personal relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





It’s important to nurture these relationships because they are the First Australians. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have an intimate knowledge of the land and can teach us so much about caring for our environment.





By observing cultural protocols, we acknowledge the unbroken connection our First Australians have with the land and their ancient practices.

The term ‘Indigenous Australian’ encompasses both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

SBS’ Elder in Residence Rhoda Roberts reminds us that the idea of the cultural protocol is universal and is essentially about acknowledging your fellow human being.

Caroline Hughes is a Ngunnawal Elder of the ACT and region. As an Aboriginal Elder, she is held in high esteem for her deep cultural knowledge.



