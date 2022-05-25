SBS Filipino

Why are Indigenous protocols important for all Australians?

SBS Filipino

An Indigenous performer participates in a smoking ceremony.

An Indigenous performer participates in a smoking ceremony. Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2022 at 3:08am, updated 26 May 2022 at 6:53pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Observing the cultural protocols of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is an important step towards understanding and respecting the First Australians and the land we all live on.

Published 26 May 2022 at 3:08am, updated 26 May 2022 at 6:53pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
Why are Indigenous protocols important for all Australians? image

Why are Indigenous protocols important for all Australians?

SBS Filipino

25/05/202208:51


Indigenous cultural protocols are based on ethical principles that shape our working and personal relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Advertisement
It’s important to nurture these relationships because they are the First Australians. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have an intimate knowledge of the land and can teach us so much about caring for our environment.

Highlights

  • By observing cultural protocols, we acknowledge the unbroken connection our First Australians have with the land and their ancient practices.
  • The term ‘Indigenous Australian’ encompasses both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
  • SBS’ Elder in Residence Rhoda Roberts reminds us that the idea of the cultural protocol is universal and is essentially about acknowledging your fellow human being. 
Caroline Hughes is a Ngunnawal Elder of the ACT and region. As an Aboriginal Elder, she is held in high esteem for her deep cultural knowledge.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are the First Nations People of this country, and we have belief systems and cultural etiquettes that go back since time began. That is very much still a part of our lives today in modern Australia.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget