Why community is important in tackling mental illness

Mental Health Foundation Australia is holding walk for mental health on 20 October, Sunday.

Mental Health Foundation Australia is holding walk for mental health on 20 October, Sunday. Source: Mental Health Foundation Australia Facebook page

Published 17 October 2019 at 6:12pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 6:14pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
We speak to mental health warriors from Mental Health Australia about the significance of community awareness and support in relation to mental illness

