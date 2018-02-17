Why cruise lines employ many Filipino crew?

We asked Hotel Director Michael Landry of the Royal Carribean's Explorer of the Sea what work traits of their Filipino crews they value the most as they employ Filipinos more than half of their total number of employees.





"They have brought to us a work ethic that's almost without parallel in our experience. They have helped us to build a very tactile close-knit community with our guests because they are very empathetic, very much atuned with how our guests feel and what it takes to make that vacation experience just that more special."





So says Michael Landry about their Filipino crew's work ethic particularly having that empathy needed to ensure that cruise ship guests have an extra special cruise vacation experience.





Royal Carribean is one of the biggest cruise lines in the world.





Watch video below to see a what is it like in a day for seafarers:





















