Why every woman deserves a non-negotiable 'Me Time'

HIGHLIGHTS The demands of modern day life can be overwhelming, you need to make sure you don’t burn out

Women should prioritise their well-being and by allowing this time to reconnect, women will enjoy a happier fulfilling life

Mental Health Foundation Australia ambassador, Lora Love shares that women should prioritise their well-being and by allowing a time to reconnect, women will enjoy a happier and more fulfilling life.





“We care so much and we give too much, we have a lot of responsibilities because women are nurturer by nature, so don't forget to give time for yourself because when you’re happy within, you glow, and you can give more love,” she says.

















5 benefits of 'Me Time'

'Me Time' will make you stronger and healthier

'Me Time' will recharge your battery, make you better rested and give you the space to discover or rediscover your passions

You will feel more appreciated, and in turn, you will feel more appreciative and grateful toward the people in your life

You will be better equipped to communicate your needs, and the support you require, to your partner, family, friends and co-workers

You will be a more patient, attentive and attuned person

Most of the time, we prioritise everyone else’s needs before our own because we don’t want to feel guilty or selfish.





Always remember, taking time for yourself is vital. So whether it be a walk in the park, a hot bath, a cuppa with a friend, these can help revive and rejuvenate both your body and mind.











