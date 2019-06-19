SBS Filipino

Why Filipino Australians need to get tested for hepatitis B and C

Untreated hepatitis B and C can lead to liver cancer.

“There are often no symptoms of hepatitis B or C, so it is important that people get tested before it’s too late.” Source: Supplied by Cancer Council Victoria

Published 19 June 2019 at 3:30pm, updated 20 June 2019 at 2:35pm
According to data from the Cancer Council in Victoria, one in 25 Filipino Victorians are living with hepatitis B or C. Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver, hepatitis B and C are two common types of virus that affect the liver. Untreated hepatitis B and C can lead to liver cancer. Filipino Spokesperson Jasper Alana tells us more.

