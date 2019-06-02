Why Filipinos continue to love basketball?

It's a 100-percent, playing basketball is like exercising and helps you be physically fit.





But, aside from the physical benefits of playing basketball, it brings clarity to one's mind says Jhon Yu who has been playing basketball since he was a kid.





"I play basketball 'cause it clears my mind. Since I was a kid I've always loved basketball. Just shooting the ball, it makes me relax, it clears my mind and if I have too much in my mind, I just pick up a ball and start playing basketball," says the young lad from Cebu.





Old School basketball team’s coach Niño Luna (left) and team player Jhon Yu (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





It's a good therapy too for a lot of people. "Sometimes, it helps people stay away from bad things. Like for me, if I'm frustrated at home, sometimes i-basketball ko na lang ito, so mawawala ('yung frustration)," points Niño Luna, coach of Old School basketball team, one of the regular Filipino teams playing at the Western Sydney Basketball Association.





Basketball keeps you going and inspire you to be competitive at the same time. It has a lot of benefits in terms of meeting a lot of people and networking.





"I'm pretty sure as well that new Filipinos arriving, say, in Sydney, the one of the first things that they will look for is basketball, 'cause they want to meet fellow Filipinos and make new friends," adds Luna.

Old School Elite team took the Season 10 Western Sydney Basketball Association Division 2 championship in February (Supplied) Source: Supplied by N Luna





Mr Luna's Old School team took their back-to-back championship trophy from the 2nd Filipino Basketball Tournament held in Dee Why, New South Wales in April.





But it's not all about winning for Niño Luna, like many Filipinos, it could also be a family affair as they bring families and friends to watch them play and build and strengthen the bond of the Filipino community in Western Sydney.





The Old School basketball team with their families and friends (Supplied by N. Luna) Source: Supplied by N. Luna





