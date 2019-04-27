PCYC Northern Beaches hosts Filipino Basketball Tournament in Sydney

SBS Filipino

Filipino Basketball Tournament 2019

Source: PCYC Northern Beaches

Published 28 April 2019 at 12:06am, updated 29 April 2019 at 12:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Sixteen teams took part in the second Filipino Basketball Tournament held in Dee Why New South Wales on Saturday.

The all-day tournament organised by 
PCYC Northern Beaches
was attended by players from Mount Druitt, Marrickville, New Castle, Central Coast, and Inner Sydney.

Basketball enthusiast Raymond Policarpio tells us more about the event.

