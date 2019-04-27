PCYC Northern Beaches hosts Filipino Basketball Tournament in Sydney

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen PCYC Northern Beaches hosts Filipino Basketball Tournament in SydneyPlay06:34SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: PCYC Northern BeachesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.04MB)Published 28 April 2019 at 12:06am, updated 29 April 2019 at 12:17pmBy Annalyn ViolataSource: SBS Sixteen teams took part in the second Filipino Basketball Tournament held in Dee Why New South Wales on Saturday.Published 28 April 2019 at 12:06am, updated 29 April 2019 at 12:17pmBy Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSThe all-day tournament organised by PCYC Northern Beaches was attended by players from Mount Druitt, Marrickville, New Castle, Central Coast, and Inner Sydney.Basketball enthusiast Raymond Policarpio tells us more about the event.READ MOREFrom Philippine hoop to Australian basketballDual basketball Olympian elevated to Hall of FameShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom