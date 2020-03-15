SBS Filipino

Why flu vaccine is important amid the coronavirus outbreak

A member of the public receives a flu shot.

Raws li tau muaj ib cov kev tshuaj ntsuam neeg Australia cov kev xav ces feem coob yeej pom zoo nrog tsoom fwv tsab cai "No Jab, No Pay" policy Source: AAP

Published 15 March 2020 at 11:39am, updated 16 March 2020 at 7:40pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Flu vaccines won't prevent coronavirus, but it could help our response to the outbreak says pharmacist, Steve Campbell. He shares that fewer cases of the flu means more resources available to fight COVID-19.

