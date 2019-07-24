Why it pays to plan your end-of-life care?

Research by Advance Care Planning Australia, funded by the Australian Government, shows that only thirty per cent of the sixty-five plus population is prepared with instructions for their final medical care.
Group of seniors making activities inside the hospice Source: Getty Images
Published 24 July 2019 at 12:04pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 12:14pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Planning an end-of-life treatment isn’t a priority for most people. The reality is that only 15 per cent of Australians have actually documented their health preferences. Yet, it could be one of the most important decisions we ever make.
Published 24 July 2019 at 12:04pm, updated 24 July 2019 at 12:14pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share