Why it's important to learn CPR

Learning CPR Source: Getty
Published 23 May 2019 at 10:39am, updated 23 May 2019 at 12:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Every passing moment can mean life or death when accident strikes and your loved ones unexpectedly become unconscious. Would you know what to do in the event of emergency?
Published 23 May 2019 at 10:39am, updated 23 May 2019 at 12:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share