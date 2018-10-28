Why millennials must take charge of their finances today

The managing director of a financial company based in Queensland expresses his sympathy to the generation who have grown in a ‘tap and pay’ environment as this convenience only taught many millennials to spend and hindered them from forming a habit of saving.





He suggests they create a budget calculator on an excel spreadsheet that will enable them to keep track of their spending; or open a savings account where 70 per cent of their income can be kept.





“If we look at it, let’s say for example a thousand dollars, they put 70 per cent away, [they still have] three hundred dollars in one week and that would be enough to live off.”





Developing the habit of saving is tough work. But Leo shares a simple practice that millennials can follow; he withdraws cash worth two hundred dollars from his account and converts it to ten dollar notes. The purpose of this is whenever he takes out these ten dollar notes to purchase something, he can monitor if he is spending money easily.





Another advice to take from him is to think twice in purchasing products by asking if you really ‘want’ or ‘need’ it for yourself.





Millennial savings Source: Pixabay





Credit cards is a big ‘no-no’ as well, according to Leo. He says the only good debt millennials should get is bricks and mortar - an investment in property or their first home - as this equates to value.





“If you don’t take charge of your finance while you’re young, you’re not gonna ever get financial freedom,” warns the financial adviser among millennials who are into credit cards, car and personal loans.





Leo explains ‘financial freedom’ as the time when a person can spend whenever he wants. It is about proper spending, saving and investing at a young age through to the next 10 to 15 years to bring them to a financial security where cash flows are coming in from their investments or businesses.





“When you have cash flow coming in that’s not just from your work but other means like businesses or investments, you now have free time – and when you have free time, that’s financial freedom.”





Pink Piggy bank money concept on dark blue background, stuffed with Australian cash. Source: Getty Images



