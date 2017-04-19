Why painkillers aren't always a good idea

Published 19 April 2017 at 5:21pm, updated 19 April 2017 at 5:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Did you know that one in six Australians suffer from back pain? Did you know that pain relief consumption has significantly increased? Osteopathy Australia is encouraging people to look into the various sources of pain to better manage pain and pain relief. Osteopathy Australia's Antony Nicholas explains.
