Why Queen's Honour is Important for the Community

Published 13 June 2016 at 11:16am, updated 13 June 2016 at 2:53pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Lolita Farmer, OAM, is a lawyer, a feminist, organiser of several Filipino-Australian organisations, received her Medal of the Order of Australia way back in the early '80s, She explained why this this important , not just for herself, but for the whole Filipino community. Image: Lolita Farmer, OAM, delivers the invocation in the 2016 Blacktown City Australian-Philippine flag-raising ceremony

