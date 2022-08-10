Why the Philippines is not part of this data-driven study of South East Asian nations?

Highlights
- The report profiles five Southeast Asian Countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam and their distinct journeys in using data and artificial intelligence.
- Australia has been active in helping ASEAN countries on cultivating digital transformation.
- Speaking to SBS Filipino, Mark Bryan Manantan, Senior Fellow for Cybersecurity and Critical Technology, Pacific Forum explained that the Philippines is not part of this report as based on their assessment the country still lagging compared to the said five countries.
- He said that the Philippines will be part of the next report and said that the country needs to invest in digital infrastructures and innovation.
Pakinggan ang Panayam
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Mark Bryan Manantan of Pacific Forum explained how the Philippines is currently fairing in digital transformation compared to neighbouring countries.
15:21
Pacific Forum's Mark Bryan Manantan during the launch of Raising Standards: Data and AI in Southeast Asia report. Credit: Asia Society Policy Institute