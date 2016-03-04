'Why were so many paedophile priests all in Ballarat?'

Published 4 March 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 2:10pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Cardinal George Pell has made his final appearance before the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse via video link from Rome. Survivors of child sexual abuse who were in Rome to watch him testify will soon get the chance to ask questions of their own. Image: Sex-abuse survivors talk with media (AAP)
