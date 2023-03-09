Why Women Need to Demand Equal Pay for Equal Work: The Importance of Addressing the Gender Pay Gap

pexels-thirdman-7652178.jpg

Women empowerment advocate Brenda Gaddi explained the gender pay gap and why migrant women of colour should be aware of it.

In this episode of Trabaho, Visa atbp., Women empowerment advocate Brenda Gaddi explained the gender pay gap and why migrant women of colour should be aware of it.

Key Points
  • The gender pay gap is the difference between the average earnings of men and women in the workforce.
  • Australia's gender pay gap has narrowed to a record low of 13.3% from 14%.
  • Women of Colour Australia is conducting a survey about issues that affect women's financial security, and career advancement, and have broader economic and social justice implications.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
SBS Filipino

09/03/202308:35
Speaking to SBS Filipino, Brenda Gaddi, Founder and Managing Director of Women of Colour Australia, said that migrant women, including Filipinas, should be aware of gender pay gap issues and their rights in every workplace.
BG-Profile-hires-600x600.jpg
Women of Colour Australia Founder and Managing Director Brenda Gaddi
