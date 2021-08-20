Why young adults are hesitant to get the COVID jab

Highlights Younger Australians don’t want to be vaccinated because they are young and healthy while others are concerned about the possible side effects of the vaccine

A booster shot is to be offered to people who have been fully vaccinated to provide further protection from new strains of the virus

A doctor believes that COVID-19 is going to be endemic therefore the only way to be protected is through vaccination

GP Lorie De Leon’s clinic in Narre Warren, Victoria has been busy giving COVID-19 jabs since the vaccine program was rolled out in Australia.





She shares that most of her patients getting the jab are composed of older Australians aged 50 and above. While younger Australians are the ones that are hesitant to get the jab.





She explains in SBS Filipino 's Healthy Pinoy segment that young adults are hesitant due to some reasons.





“The number one reason why they don’t want to be vaccinated is because they feel they are young, fit, well and healthy.”





But with the Delta virus infecting younger people, she warns not getting vaccinated puts the community at much higher risk of severe COVID-19.





“With Delta virus, teenagers, 20 to 30 years old get infected. Do not think that because you are young, fit and healthy you’re not going to get it.”





While young adults think having a healthy body is enough to spare them from being infected, others are hesitant due to the possible long-term side effects of the vaccine.





Doctor De Leon explains that in her practice, it is important that she conducts a complete blood test before administering the vaccine especially the AstraZeneca which reportedly causes clotting.





"I always tell my patients that I have to check their blood test before I can administer AstraZeneca vaccine. With Astra, clotting factor occurs only in one per cent and has 77 per cent efficacy rate. But the Pfizer one is safe and has an efficacy rate of 90-96 per cent."





Government plans on booster Vaccine

Once the vast majority of Australians are vaccinated, a booster shot is to be offered to people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID to provide further protection from new strains of the virus says Dr De Leon.





"At this stage, we don't know when exactly booster shots are to be given. For now, two doses will be enough to give us protection. But what we think will happen is, we will end up having booster doses either every 8 or 12 months pending upon the research of scientists.





Encouraging young adults to get the jab

Dr De Leon suggests that young adults who are hesitant about the jab should speak to their doctor rather than just doing their own research.





"My suggestion to younger adults is speak to their GP because they would know their health history base on the medical records."





"I also advise them to avoid doing their own research and if they do, make sure they get it from a reputable company such as CSCRIO and the health government."





"If you're not sure speak to your GP because your GP will have a wealth of information that can assist you whether or not you should have any of those vaccine."





Dr De Leon believes that COVID-19 is going to be endemic and the only way to be protected is through vaccination.





"COVID infection is here to stay and the only way for us to live normally than what we’re doing right now is to get vaccinated. If we don't reach the 80 per cent vaccination rate we will keep on having this lockdown."











