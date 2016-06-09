Whyalla suffering as Arrium-linked jobs disappear

The company's woes are already being acutely felt in South Australia where the potential closure of the steelworks threatens the future of an entire town.
Published 9 June 2016 at 11:51am, updated 9 June 2016 at 10:36pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The troubled steelmaker Arrium is set to be put on the market, with administrators seeking local and international buyers. Image: An ailing scene in Whyalla (SBS)
Published 9 June 2016 at 11:51am, updated 9 June 2016 at 10:36pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share