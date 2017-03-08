Will Australia get its own Department of Homeland Security?

The merge would see the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the Australian Federal Police join with other agencies and the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.
The Turnbull government is rumoured to be considering a move to merge half-a-dozen federal agencies into one, in the style of the United States Department of Homeland Security. Image: ASIO headquarters in Canberra. (AAP)
