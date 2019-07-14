SBS Filipino

Will you eat meat made in a laboratory?

Cooked cultured chicken, grown in a laboratory

Cooked cultured chicken, grown in a laboratory Source: AP

Published 15 July 2019 at 9:31am, updated 15 July 2019 at 12:34pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In a country as addicted to barbecues as Australia, the prospects for meat grown from cells in a laboratory don't seem strong. But lab-grown beef, poultry, pork, and fish may be part of an answer to climate change and animal welfare.

