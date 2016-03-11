SBS Filipino

Windsor will run against Barnaby Jones for seat

Published 11 March 2016 at 11:31am, updated 11 March 2016 at 2:21pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Former independent Tony Windsor has announced he will run against deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce for the seat of New England in the upcoming federal election. Mr Windsor retired in the lead-up to the 2013 election, citing health and family reasons. But he says Barnaby Joyce's handling of the northern New South Wales electorate has compelled him to return to federal politics. Image: Tony Windsor takes a question at his press conference (AAP)

