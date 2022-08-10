Filipino Sydneysiders celebrate 'Buwan ng Wika' with an adobo cooking contest

Highlights Adobo is integral to the Filipino identity.

There are over 400,000 people of Filipino ancestry living in Australia.

Sydneysiders are encouraged to join the event at Doonside community hall

With the mission to promote good camaraderie and the Filipino culture, the Filipino Sports, Arts, and Recreational Club (FILSPARC) is organising an event in celebration of the 'Buwan ng Wika'. Aside from the Adobo cooking contest, taste the mouth-watering Filipino dishes and experience the different competitions showcasing the talents of poetry and folk dancing.

