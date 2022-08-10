SBS Filipino

Filipino Sydneysiders celebrate 'Buwan ng Wika' with an adobo cooking contest

SBS Filipino

Adobo pexels-photo-Eiliv Aceron.jpeg

Ang adobo ay isang putahe na tatak lutong Pinoy at tulay ito para makilala ang makulay na kulturang Filipino. Source: Pexels by Eiliv Aceron

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2022 at 12:05pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 2:55pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Filipinos in Sydney celebrate 'Buwan ng Wika' with iconic Filipino dishes and folk dances.

Published 10 August 2022 at 12:05pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 2:55pm
By Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Adobo is integral to the Filipino identity.
  • There are over 400,000 people of Filipino ancestry living in Australia.
  • Sydneysiders are encouraged to join the event at Doonside community hall
With the mission to promote good camaraderie and the Filipino culture, the Filipino Sports, Arts, and Recreational Club (FILSPARC) is organising an event in celebration of the 'Buwan ng Wika'. Aside from the Adobo cooking contest, taste the mouth-watering Filipino dishes and experience the different competitions showcasing the talents of poetry and folk dancing.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt