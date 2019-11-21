SBS Filipino

Women injured by implants win class action against medical multinational

pelvic mesh

Women involved in the class action over vaginal mesh implants outside the Federal Court in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 22 November 2019 at 9:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Amy Hall, Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Over a thousand women suffering debilitating pain from pelvic mesh devices have won a landmark case against medical giant, Johnson and Johnson.

The Federal Court found the implants were defective and customers were misled about the harm the devices could cause.

