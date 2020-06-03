Women on temporary visas experiencing family violence

ما بين الكورونا وانفجار بيروت: كيف تتعامل مع مشاعر الغضب ،العجز والحزن؟ Source: Antonio Guillem/Getty Images
Advocates for action on family violence are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a desperate time for women experiencing family violence who are dependents of temporary visa holders, with their ordeal compounded by barriers in accessing social services due to their visa status.
