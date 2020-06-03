SBS Filipino

Women on temporary visas experiencing family violence

Published 3 June 2020 at 1:24pm, updated 3 June 2020 at 1:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Advocates for action on family violence are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a desperate time for women experiencing family violence who are dependents of temporary visa holders, with their ordeal compounded by barriers in accessing social services due to their visa status.

