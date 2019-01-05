Women push for better representation in federal parliament

A breast cancer memorial outside Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 5 January 2019 at 12:33pm, updated 5 January 2019 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A senior Liberal MP is calling for quotas to ensure more women are selected as candidates for federal parliament. Assistant Minister for Regional Development Sussan Ley is urging the New South Wales division of the Liberal party to pick a sensible target to increase female representation.
