SBS Filipino

Women push for better representation in federal parliament

SBS Filipino

Women in Parliament

A breast cancer memorial outside Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2019 at 12:33pm, updated 5 January 2019 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A senior Liberal MP is calling for quotas to ensure more women are selected as candidates for federal parliament. Assistant Minister for Regional Development Sussan Ley is urging the New South Wales division of the Liberal party to pick a sensible target to increase female representation.

Published 5 January 2019 at 12:33pm, updated 5 January 2019 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom