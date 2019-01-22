Women rally worldwide for safety, unity, equality

Women's Unity Rally in New Source: AAP
Published 22 January 2019 at 2:41pm, updated 22 January 2019 at 6:36pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thousands of people have taken to the streets around the globe for the third annual Women's march. In Australia, women and men demanded gender equality and an end to violence against women.
Published 22 January 2019 at 2:41pm, updated 22 January 2019 at 6:36pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share