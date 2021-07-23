SBS Filipino

Workers are feeling the mental effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Published 23 July 2021 at 10:38am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Julia Passarelli
Presented by Annalyn Violata
New research has found staff are feeling the mental effects of the coronavirus pandemic including the stress of returning to the office or workplace.

Highlights
  • As lockdowns extend, many are itching to get back to the office.
  • A survey shows the majority are concerned about the risk of catching or spreading the virus in the workplace.
  • New research from Monash University's Insurance Health Work Group shows between July and September 2020 more than 80 per cent of participants were worried about the workplace reopening.
But a Monash University survey has also revealed how many are concerned of the impacts that being back at work will have on their home life.

 

 

