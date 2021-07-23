Workers are feeling the mental effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Highlights
- As lockdowns extend, many are itching to get back to the office.
- A survey shows the majority are concerned about the risk of catching or spreading the virus in the workplace.
- New research from Monash University's Insurance Health Work Group shows between July and September 2020 more than 80 per cent of participants were worried about the workplace reopening.
But a Monash University survey has also revealed how many are concerned of the impacts that being back at work will have on their home life.
