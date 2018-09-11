Workplace gender: New campaign to close gender pay gap

Among the recommendations from an Australian Council of Trade Unions-commissioned report is the call for primary and secondary carer definitions to be abolished and families to be given 26 weeks' parental leave to use how they please.
Unions are stepping up the fight to close the gender pay gap, pushing for major changes to parental leave and workplace bargaining for women. Image: ACTU president Michele O'Neil (AAP)
