Workplace gender: New campaign to close gender pay gap

ACTU president Michele O'Neil

Newly elected ACTU president Michele O'Neil speaks at the ACTU Congress in Brisbane, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 11 September 2018 at 1:27pm, updated 11 September 2018 at 1:32pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Unions are stepping up the fight to close the gender pay gap, pushing for major changes to parental leave and workplace bargaining for women. Image: ACTU president Michele O'Neil (AAP)

Among the recommendations from an Australian Council of Trade Unions-commissioned report is the call for primary and secondary carer definitions to be abolished  and families to be given 26 weeks' parental leave to use how they please.

