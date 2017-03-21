SBS Filipino

Workplace ombudsman launches anti-exploitation app

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_650428.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2017 at 1:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The exploitation and underpayment of young and migrant workers is reportedly rife in some industries in Australia. Image: The Fair Work Ombudsman's Record My Hours app (SBS)

Published 21 March 2017 at 1:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But a new mobile app released by the Fair Work Ombudsman last Friday is aimed at tackling the issue.

 

The app uses the phone's geolocation to track when the workers are at work and allows them to create logs.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul