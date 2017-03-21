Workplace ombudsman launches anti-exploitation app

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Workplace ombudsman launches anti-exploitation appPlay05:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.65MB)Published 21 March 2017 at 1:36pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The exploitation and underpayment of young and migrant workers is reportedly rife in some industries in Australia. Image: The Fair Work Ombudsman's Record My Hours app (SBS)Published 21 March 2017 at 1:36pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages But a new mobile app released by the Fair Work Ombudsman last Friday is aimed at tackling the issue. The app uses the phone's geolocation to track when the workers are at work and allows them to create logs. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul