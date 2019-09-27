Workplace stress blamed as Australians opt for takeaway meals

The study also shows the reasons for ordering takeaway food vary from feeling too tired and the perceived amount of preparation time involved. Source: AAP
Published 27 September 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 27 September 2019 at 3:45pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A national survey shows four in five Australians believe a hearty meal brings the household together - yet more than half are too stressed at work to cook the evening meal. A study commissioned by Australian Lamb has found about two-thirds of respondents felt guilty about using food delivery apps.
Published 27 September 2019 at 3:04pm, updated 27 September 2019 at 3:45pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share