Workplaces evolving into COVID-safe spaces

Published 3 June 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 3 June 2020 at 4:57pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Maridel Martinez
With some Australian employees successfully working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisations are having to change the way they operate.

For those, heading into the office as restrictions ease, many will notice  a new way of work life

 Highlights

  • Swinburne University's survey found nearly four in ten respondents had worked from home before the pandemic.
  • Employers are getting on board with the idea, contemplating more flexible working arrangements.
  • The daily commute remains the biggest barrier for many to returning to the workplace.
 

"We've got full time cleaners here,our space is designed very generously, we've got one person for every eight square metres way above the government directions."says Thomas Ye,  co-founder,The Commons, shared working space in Melbourne 

 

