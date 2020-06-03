Workplaces evolving into COVID-safe spaces

Available in other languages

For those, heading into the office as restrictions ease, many will notice a new way of work life





Swinburne University's survey found nearly four in ten respondents had worked from home before the pandemic.

Employers are getting on board with the idea, contemplating more flexible working arrangements.

The daily commute remains the biggest barrier for many to returning to the workplace.







"We've got full time cleaners here,our space is designed very generously, we've got one person for every eight square metres way above the government directions."says Thomas Ye, co-founder,The Commons, shared working space in Melbourne











