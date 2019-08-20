SBS Filipino

Works of Fil-Aus artists featured in TIPON art exhibition in Brisbane

SBS Filipino

TIPON art exhibition, Brisbane

Agnes Whiten AM, Ivabelle Bernabe, Cr Angela Owens, art by Ivabelle Bernabe Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2019 at 3:10pm, updated 20 August 2019 at 3:48pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Works of veteran and upcoming Filipino-Australian visuals artists were showcased recently in Brisbane as part of TIPON art exhibition.

Published 20 August 2019 at 3:10pm, updated 20 August 2019 at 3:48pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Organised and curated by the Queensland Filipino-Australian Arts Association Inc, (QFAAA) the exhibition helped tell stories of how each artist translates their unique understanding of their Filipino and Australian heritage.

TIPON Art exhibition, Sheryll Lucelle
Sheryll Lucelle with her artwork 'Dalagang Bukid' Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


TIPON Art exhibition, QFAAA
From left: QFAAA's Letty Desacola, Cr Tracy Hughes Moreton Bay Regional Council, Imelda Kateb (QFAAA) Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


TIPON art exhibition
Agnes Whiten AM (left), joined by TIPON guests Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


TIPON guests
Guests attending the TIPON art exhibition to show their support for Filipino-Australian visual artists. Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


 
TIPON guests
Source: Supplied by Celeste Macintosh


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom