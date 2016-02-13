SBS Filipino

World-first Leukaemia Drug Changing Aussie Lives

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_473062.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sarah Abo, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A world-first drug developed in Australia has seen patients with advanced leukaemia enter remission within months of therapy. Image: New leukaemia drug returns promising results (AAP)

Published 13 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sarah Abo, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The results have surpassed the expectations of even the researchers who developed it.

 

For some patients, the drug killed off cancer cells just hours after their initial dosage.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January