World first plant hotel sprouts up in London

Plant hotel in London

A man holding potted plant Source: Moodboard

Published 11 August 2019 at 11:28am, updated 11 August 2019 at 11:33am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
What's claimed to be the world's first plant hotel has opened in London.

The free service is meant to give peace of mind to plant owners, while they go on their summer holidays.

