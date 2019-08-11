World first plant hotel sprouts up in London

The free service is meant to give peace of mind to plant owners, while they go on their summer holidays.
Published 11 August 2019 at 11:28am, updated 11 August 2019 at 11:33am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
What's claimed to be the world's first plant hotel has opened in London.
