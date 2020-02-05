World is 'dangerously unprepared for global pandemic': WHO

SBS Filipino

WHO declared the new coronavirus a Global Health Emergency last January 31

WHO declared the new coronavirus a Global Health Emergency last January 31 Source: AAP

Published 5 February 2020 at 4:44pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The World Health Organisation says a new system is needed for fighting virus outbreaks, warning the world is "dangerously unprepared for a global pandemic." It comes as China's death toll from the coronavirus passes 360, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s.

