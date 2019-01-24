SBS Filipino

World leaders at the Davos Forum call for more to be done for the environment

SBS Filipino

World Economic Forum

Sir David Attenborough speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2019 at 10:36am, updated 25 January 2019 at 10:46am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The beginning of the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland has been marked by calls from leaders around the world for more to be done for the environment- and to combat climate change.

Published 25 January 2019 at 10:36am, updated 25 January 2019 at 10:46am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But, at the gathering of politicians, business leaders, and other influential people in the town  of Davos, there were not only appeals by them- but calls to them, as well.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom