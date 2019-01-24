World leaders at the Davos Forum call for more to be done for the environment

But, at the gathering of politicians, business leaders, and other influential people in the town of Davos, there were not only appeals by them- but calls to them, as well.
Sir David Attenborough speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Source: AAP
Published 25 January 2019 at 10:36am, updated 25 January 2019 at 10:46am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The beginning of the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland has been marked by calls from leaders around the world for more to be done for the environment- and to combat climate change.
