SBS Filipino

World leaders criticised for failing to protect journalists

SBS Filipino

Amal Clooney and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Amal Clooney and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2019 at 11:57am, updated 15 July 2019 at 10:13am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

World leaders are being accused of failing to protect journalists by a top human rights lawyer. Well-known human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has accused world leaders of failing to protect journalists, even taking aim at Donald Trump for "vilifying the media".

Published 13 July 2019 at 11:57am, updated 15 July 2019 at 10:13am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom