World leaders criticised for failing to protect journalists

Amal Clooney and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Source: AAP
Published 13 July 2019 at 11:57am, updated 15 July 2019 at 10:13am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World leaders are being accused of failing to protect journalists by a top human rights lawyer. Well-known human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has accused world leaders of failing to protect journalists, even taking aim at Donald Trump for "vilifying the media".
Published 13 July 2019 at 11:57am, updated 15 July 2019 at 10:13am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share