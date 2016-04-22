SBS Filipino

World leaders gather to sign new climate pact

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_488207.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 1:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Around 160 world leaders are due to sign a new climate pact at a United Nations ceremony in New York. It's the largest number of signatories ever garnered for any UN agreement's opening day. Among them are China and the United States, the world's top emitters - accounting together for 38 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Image: United Nations Headquarters in New York City (AAP)

Published 22 April 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 1:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January