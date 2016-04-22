World leaders gather to sign new climate pact

Published 22 April 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 1:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Around 160 world leaders are due to sign a new climate pact at a United Nations ceremony in New York. It's the largest number of signatories ever garnered for any UN agreement's opening day. Among them are China and the United States, the world's top emitters - accounting together for 38 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Image: United Nations Headquarters in New York City (AAP)
