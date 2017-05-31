World Street Food Congress, Re-Imagine Possibilities

Image: Chef Sau del Rosario at the World Street Food Congress in Manila (Iris Buenviaje Caldwell)
Published 31 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 3:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Have you ever tried Sisig Paella? At this year's World Street Food Congress, anything is possible. Re-Imagine Possibilities is this year's theme and as Chef Sau del Rosario says, there are many many stories behind each dish, many secrets to be explored. Food experts and lovers from across the globe gather for the next three days to speak one language, the language of food.
