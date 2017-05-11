SBS Filipino

Worrying rise in the number of victims of 'revenge porn'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_682031.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2017 at 12:46pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research has shown the problem of so-called revenge porn is so widespread, one-in-five Australians have reported some form of victimisation.Image: Undated photo of a man looking at a mobile phone (AAP)

Published 11 May 2017 at 12:46pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Experts are recommending new federally based laws to address the problem and widespread education campaigns to help young people from putting themselves into vulnerable positions.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul